Judge Michael Mallia will lead the commission for the appointment of the new Attorney General, along with judge Lawrence Quintano and judge Antonio Mizzi.

Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis announced the new commission on Monday following the resignation of Peter Grech from the post.

Grech on Saturday handed in his letter of resignation to President George Vella. The resignation, effective September 9, brings Grech's often turbulent career as attorney general to an end.

In his resignation letter, published on Monday, Grech said that he was often unjustly attacked and that his reluctance to react to criticism was often mistaken as an acceptance of claims levelled against him.

The ministry said that the commission was appointed after an important reform was implemented in 2019 which saw the separation of powers within the office, creating the role of State Advocate along with that of Attorney General.

Zammit Lewis thanked Grech for his service, adding that a call to fill the vacancy will be published soon in the Government Gazette soon.