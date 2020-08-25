Three kilometres of rubble walls are to be restored and rebuilt around fields leading to the Ramla Valley in Gozo.

The €2.2 million project is being undertaken by the Gozo Ministry through the EcoGozo Directorate and is co-financed by the European Agricultural Fund for Rural Development.

Gozo Minister Clint Camilleri said that once concluded, 8,900 cubic metres of rubble walls would have been restored or rebuilt from Triq ir -Ramla il-Ħamra to the Daħla ta’ Għajn Damma.



Parliamentary Secretary for European Funds Stefan Zrinzo Azzopardi said the project will also include the restoration of a 250-metre Roman staircase near Ramla valley.