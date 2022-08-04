Three Lithuanian basketball coaches – Rolandas Radvila, Aurimas Verbukas and Edvinas Justa – will be in Malta this weekend to conduct a Development Basketball Coaching Clinic.

The clinic gets under way on Friday, with the first session at the MBA Complex in Ta’ Qali between 6 pm and 9 pm followed by the second and final session on Saturday between 9.30am and 12.30pm.

The guest coaches will be sharing their knowledge and vast experience with the clinic participants, focusing on several interesting topics such as individual developmental needs (inside and perimeter), individual techniques, group tactics and team tactics.

Coach Rolandas Radvila enjoys a strong reputation as one of the leading coaches, having guided his youth teams to victory in many championships.

