In 2021, the Thomas Smith Group Solidarity Fund marked its 16th year and all the company’s employees made donations throughout the year to serve as financial assistance to charities in need. A total of €4,500 was collected.

Beneficiaries were chosen through an anonymous poll held by the group’s management, allowing the staff to nominate whoever they believed required most support during the year.

Among the charitable organisations nominated, three local beneficiaries generated the majority of votes – Puttinu Cares, CSAF and the Ursuline Sisters.

€2,000 of the sum collected went to Puttinu Cares, who assists cancer patients and their families in Malta and abroad, providing much-needed medical treatments and emotional and mental health support.

A donation of €1,500 was forwarded to the NGO Carers for Stray and Abandoned Felines (CSAF), which offers a home and medical assistance to over 250 abandoned cats and kittens.

Thomas Smith Group also donated €1,000 to the Ursuline Sisters of St Angela Merici, commonly known as the Creche Sisters, who provide care and assistance to poor children or others who are unable to live with their own families. Besides serving the local community, the sisters have five other houses operating overseas.

Thomas Smith Group extends its heartfelt condolences to Puttinu Cares, its support professionals, patients and families following the passing of the group’s president and paediatric cancer doctor Victor Calvagna.