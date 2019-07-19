Three home-grown guest stars will share the stage with Joseph Calleja and Andrea Bocelli in their Malta concert on August 24.

NnG Promotions said Ira Losco and Joseph Calleja will perform a duet together. Losco recently released her sixth studio album featuring her massive hit ‘Hey Now’

The concert’s second local guest star performer will be Michela Pace, the first-ever winner of X Factor Malta who represented the country in the Eurovision Song Contest in Tel Aviv last May. Michela’s debut single ‘Chameleon’ reached the top 3 in Global Spotify charts, the top 10 in 11 countries and massed millions of streams online.

Nicole Frendo, X-Factor’s 2nd runner up and finalist, is also set to share a stage with Joseph Calleja. She was recently chosen from hundreds of applicants as the top 10 hopefuls to head to the prestigious San Remo.