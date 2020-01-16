Labour MEP Miriam Dalli has set the tone for the Socialists and Democrats Group’s position on the European Parliament’s resolution covering the European Green Deal.

Miriam Dalli, who is responsible for S&D’s political direction vis-a-vis the European Green Deal, said the deal could make Europe the frontrunner in climate-friendly industries.

She listed the three main pillars upon which the just transition for these policies should be based on: participation, support and creation.

“Given the right financing and the right policies, this will be an opportunity to create new jobs in a new economic reality,” Miriam Dalli told the European Parliament in a plenary debate on the Just Transition Fund.

“Workers from carbon-intensive activities cannot be sidelined: the jobs of tomorrow will require different skills and we need to make sure that our current workforce adapts whilst the future workforce is prepared for these jobs,” she said.

Dalli reiterated that an inclusive Just Transition should be based on the participation of affected workers and communities in planning and advancing climate action; the support through targeted financial programmes and capacity building that prioritises the most vulnerable; and the creation of high-quality and sustainable jobs and strong social measures.

“We need to be prepared to share best practices, offer technical and knowledge assistance and support job-intensive initiatives, such as the development of clean energy power plants, e-mobility, tourism and agricultural activities,” she said.