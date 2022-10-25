Malta’s three teams who are currently competing at the World Championships have reached the latter stages of their category and are among the favourites to reach the final.

The men’s team picked up two victories in their final matches of the group stage when they defeated Scotland 19-2 and then had the better of Mauritius 11-10.

Thanks to these victories the team has now reached the quarter-final stage where they will face France on Tuesday night at 8.30pm.

The Malta youth team and the Over 50 side reached the semi-finals of their respective categories.

Click here for full story