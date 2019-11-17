Three men were arrested on Saturday following a drug find.

The police said policemen from the Special Intervention Unit who were on the beat in Triq Dragonara, St Julian’s, noted two men acting suspiciously near a car, one of them taking out a tin from the vehicle.

The police stopped the men, aged 26 and 21, both from Qormi, and in the tin found what they suspected to be cannabis. One of them was also carrying more than €1,300 in cash.

During a search in the home of one of them, a bag containing four bags of suspected cannabis and two bags of suspected cocaine was also found.

The police also arrested a 27-year-old man from Żebbuġ in connection with the case.

An inquiry is being held.

Police from the St Julian’s district are investigating.