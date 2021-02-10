Three men have been arrested on the suspicion of stealing a cash register and alcohol from an establishment in St Julian’s.

The police said on Wednesday the theft took place between Monday and Tuesday from an establishment in Triq Santu Wistin.

Investigating, the police found two Somali men, aged 37 and 32, selling stolen alcohol at St George’s Bay. Following further investigations, the police also arrested a 43-year-old British man who was also involved.

All three were taken to the police lock-up in Floriana for further investigations.

An inquiry is being held.