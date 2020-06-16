Three men were arrested by the police on Monday in a drugs operation in Għargħur.
Photo: Malta Police Force
The police said that after days of surveillance, they carried out a raid on a farmhouse in Għargħur finding what they suspect is cocaine and around €45,000 in cash.
They arrested the men, aged 28, 31 and 53, on site and took them to the police headquarters for questioning.
The 28-year-old is expected to be charged in court on Tuesday.
Police investigations are continuing.
