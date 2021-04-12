The police arrested three men in two separate anti-drug operations.
The first arrest - that of a 23-year-old man from Ħamrun - took place in Qormi on Sunday.
Police officers surrounded a car on Vjal De La Cruz at around 3pm, but the young man tried to flee the scene and crashed in a police car.
Some 230 packets of drugs were found in his car.
Separately, the police tried to stop a car in Żabbar, but the 29-year-old man behind the wheel, sped towards Fgura.
The police blocked Vjal il-Kottoner, however, the man, who is from Cospicua, tried to flee and crashed in a police car and two other vehicles.
He was arrested and the officers found a "considerably large amount of cash" on him.
At the same time, Anti Drug Squad and Rapid Intervention officers surrounded a residence on Triq San Mikiel in Cospicua, where they arrested a 66-year-old man.
Apart from cash, the police also found several valuable items at his place.
A magisterial inquiry is ongoing, as are investigations by the police, including the financial crime department.
