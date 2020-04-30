Three men were charged at the Gozo courts on Thursday, accused of theft.

The police said a 22-year-old Indian man who lives in Għarb was charged with stealing a laptop from a hotel in San Lawrenz in January.

He was also charged with accepting stolen goods and with hindering third parties from carrying out their work.

He pleaded guilty to the theft and the hindering charges but not guilty of accepting stolen goods.

He was granted bail under several conditions.

The two other men, a 36-year-old man from Żebbuġ, Gozo and a 49-year-old man from Xagħra, were charged with stealing panels from a parking place in Victoria on March 31, which theft was aggravated by value, place and time. Both were charged with being relapsers.

The 36-year-old was further charged with accepting stolen goods and of committing the crime while on probation.

The 49-year-old pleaded not guilty and was granted bail under a number of conditions and a personal guarantee of €7,000.

The 36-year-old pleaded guilty and his case was postponed to May 11. He was granted bail under several conditions and a personal guarantee of €15,000.

The case was heard in front of magistrate Bridgitte Sultana. Inspector Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.