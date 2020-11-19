Three men accused of illegally detaining journalists after a late-night cabinet meeting at Castille last November, have been cleared for lack of sufficient evidence to prove that there been illegal arrest.

Jody Pisani, Mark Gauci and Emanuel McKay were facing criminal prosecution for holding Monique Agius, Miguela Xuereb, Julian Bonnici and Paul Caruana Galizia against their will inside the Auberge de Castille on November 29, at around 3am.

That night, journalists had been covering an extraordinary press conference called after a lengthy cabinet meeting during which Yorgen Fenech’s request for a presidential pardon had been discussed and subsequently, rejected.

The three journalists, together with Daphne Caruana Galizia’s son, Paul, were stopped from leaving Castille as security waited for former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat to leave the building before allowing members of the media to leave.

When delivering judgment on Thursday, the court, presided over by magistrate Joseph Mifsud, declared from the outset that there was a limit to the court’s flexibility with the charges.

The court of criminal jurisdiction could not substitute the civil court and provide for civil remedies not envisaged in terms of law.

The court also declared it was not pleased with the way the case had been handled and investigated, noting that although the incident occurred on 29 November 2019, the police report was filed on December 2, 2019 and the charges were issued on July 14, 2020.

