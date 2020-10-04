Three men were arrested in Valletta on Saturday after they were found in possession of drugs.

The police said they were informed of a disturbance at Hastings Gardens at 7.20pm. On site, they approached two young people and as they were speaking to them one tried to escape but was immediately halted in his tracks.

The police searched the men, both 19, one from Santa Venera, the other from St Julian’s, and found both to be carrying cannabis, a crusher and several items related to drug use. The one from St Julian’s was also carrying a small blade and cash.

The police later stopped a car that was being driven by a 28-year-old man. He was carrying heroin and cocaine as well as an amount of cash.

All three are being held at the police lock-up in Floriana for investigations.