Three men have been hospitalised following an argument that turned physical in Ħamrun early on Wednesday.
The police said the fight, which involved a group of people, took place in Triq Mile End at around 1am.
During the argument, three Syrian men aged 24, 29 and 31 were injured. The 31-year-old suffered grievous injuries, while the others were slightly injured.
A medical team assisted the men on site before they were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulances.
The police are investigating.
