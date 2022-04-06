Three men have been hospitalised following an argument that turned physical in Ħamrun early on Wednesday.

The police said the fight, which involved a group of people, took place in Triq Mile End at around 1am.

During the argument, three Syrian men aged 24, 29 and 31 were injured. The 31-year-old suffered grievous injuries, while the others were slightly injured.

A medical team assisted the men on site before they were taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulances.

The police are investigating.