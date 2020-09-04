Three 23-year-old men were hospitalised on Friday following a quad bikes accident in Żebbuġ, Gozo.
The police said the accident happened at 2.40pm in Triq ir-Rabat.
The men are French and live in Sliema.
One lost control of the Adly 320UD quad bike he was riding and to avoid a crash, the second man, riding an Adly 320U quad bike in the same direction, crashed into a wall. The third man was a passenger with the rider who lost control.
All were taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. Their condition is not yet known.
The police are investigating.
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us