Three 23-year-old men were hospitalised on Friday following a quad bikes accident in Żebbuġ, Gozo.

The police said the accident happened at 2.40pm in Triq ir-Rabat.

The men are French and live in Sliema.

One lost control of the Adly 320UD quad bike he was riding and to avoid a crash, the second man, riding an Adly 320U quad bike in the same direction, crashed into a wall. The third man was a passenger with the rider who lost control.

All were taken to Gozo General Hospital by ambulance. Their condition is not yet known.

The police are investigating.