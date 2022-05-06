Three men were injured - one of them grievously - in an alleged brawl at 9am in Siġġiewi.
The police said three men were involved in the argument, which took place on Dun Anton Vella. A 59-year-old from Tarxien was rushed to Mater Dei, where he was certified as suffering grievous injuries.
The other two - a 34 and 43-year-old, both from Siġġiewi - suffered slight injuries.
They are being held at the police headquarters in Floriana pending investigations by the Żebbuġ district police.
