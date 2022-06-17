A man is fighting for his life after a fight in St Julian’s early on Friday while two others suffered injuries in a separate argument, also in St Julian’s, late on Thursday.

The police said officers on the beat spotted an injured man lying on the ground in Triq San Ġorġ at 2am.

A medical team and an ambulance were called on site and the 26-year-old man, who lives in Marsa, was transferred to Mater Dei Hospital, where he was certified to be in a critical condition.

Police investigations established he was involved in a fight at an establishment in the same street.

An inquiry is being held.

A few hours earlier, at 11.45am, three men were involved in a fight in Triq Santu Wistin. Two were injured.

A medical team assisted the two injured men, both French and aged 61 and 58, on site before they were transferred to Mater Dei Hospital.

The older one suffered grievous injuries, the younger slight. The third man, a 36-year-old Polish national, escaped but was found by the police some time later. He is currently being held at the police headquarters in Floriana.