Three elderly COVID-19 patients died on Saturday, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.

This brings the COVID-19 death toll in Malta to 190.

The three deaths are of:

A 86-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on December 8 and died at Mater Dei Hospital.





A 69-year-old man who was confirmed positive on December 1 and died at the Good Samaritan long-term facility.





An 87-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on December 15 and died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The ministry extended its condolences and appealed to all to follow preventive measures.