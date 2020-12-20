Three elderly COVID-19 patients died on Saturday, the Health Ministry said on Sunday.
This brings the COVID-19 death toll in Malta to 190.
The three deaths are of:
- A 86-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on December 8 and died at Mater Dei Hospital.
- A 69-year-old man who was confirmed positive on December 1 and died at the Good Samaritan long-term facility.
- An 87-year-old woman who was confirmed positive on December 15 and died at Mater Dei Hospital.
The ministry extended its condolences and appealed to all to follow preventive measures.
