Three motorcyclists and a cyclist were grievously injured in four separate traffic accidents between Saturday evening and Sunday morning, the police said on Sunday.
The first accident was in Vjal l-Istadium Nazzjonali, Attard on Saturday at 6.30pm.
The police said a 47-year-old man who lives in Attard was riding a bicycle that was involved in a collision with a Ford Escort that was being driven by a 60-year-old man who lives in Żabbar.
In the second accident, at Triq Sant’ Andrija, Swieqi at 9pm, a 35-year-old motorcyclist from Qormi was injured in a collision with a Volkswagen that was being driven by a 28-year-old man from Sliema.
In another accident at 3am on Sunday, a 52-year-old Yamaha YBR125 rider who lives in Swieqi was involved in a collision with a Nissan Navarra that was being driven by a 49-year-old man who lives in San Ġwann.
The accident happened in Triq Tal-Mensija, San Ġwann.
Later at 5am, the 65-year-old rider of a Keeway Logik, who lives in Rabat, was involved in a collision with a Mercedes Benz that was being driven by a 25-year-old man from Pembroke. The accident happened in Triq il-Buqana, Rabat.
All four victims were given first aid by a medical team on site and were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.
The police are investigating all four accidents.
