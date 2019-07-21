Idea Management and Leadership Institute at Hard Rocks Business Park, Naxxar, is offering an MSc in Governance and Management, an MSc in Management specialising in human resources, project or blockchain management and an MSc in healthcare management and leadership, starting in October.

The MSc in Governance and Management provides an insight into modern and future governance principles, practices and issues. It provides a sound understanding of governance and leadership from corporate, investor and stakeholder perspectives.

The programme is ideal for public administration practitioners, managers and officials from ministries, local authorities and public and private bodies; public leaders and CEOs from the public and private sector; and policy practitioners from the private sector and civil society organisations.

Modern organisations demand high-level management to run business smoothly, efficiently, and effectively. This MSc focuses on formulating strategies, policies, business plans, and developing strong managers to lead successful businesses.

The course is open to business, management and economics graduates and individuals with relevant experience. It is a specialist programme that will build and develop your existing skills, knowledge and expertise to Master’s level.

The MSc in Management programme deals with modern and useful management concepts through a combination of core compulsory subjects before selecting four of the elective modules.

It is targeted at management professionals with supervisory and/or middle management experience such as operations manager/coordinators, financial managers, supply chain managers, shop floor manager/supervisors, marketing and sales managers, and services manager/supervisors.

The programme is also suitable for people employed in supervisory and managerial levels who wish to progress further in their career.

The MSc in Healthcare Management and Leadership programme prepares students for leadership roles in the health­care industry. It integrates advanced business management and healthcare theory and practice with an understanding of the structure and operation of healthcare systems.

It is aimed at doctors, nurses and midwives, nursing managers, ward managers and clinic/department managers and other professionals allied to medicine such as physiotherapists, paramedics, as well as general managers working in the healthcare industry.

For details and applications visit the website below.

ideaeducation.com.mt/institute