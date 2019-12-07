Three naval ships from the Nato Allied Maritime Command (MARCOM) are visiting Malta for a Nato Partnership for Peace visit.

The Italian Navy’s ITS Vesuvio and ITS Numana, as well as the Spanish Navy’s ESPS Sella, comprise the fleet that serves as the Standing Nato Mine Counter-measures Group 2 (SNMCMG2). The group’s visit includes scheduled training activity with the Armed Forces of Malta.

Today, these ships will lower their gangways at Pinto Wharf, Valletta, and will welcome the public aboard for a unique opportunity to observe a fleet that plays an important role in making the oceans safer while supporting regional security and stability.

The vessels will be open for public viewing between 2 and 4pm today only.