Three new patients have been diagnosed with coronavirus, the health ministry has announced after 977 tests were carried out on Thursday.

Seven people recovered, bringing the number of active cases of COVID-19 to just 33 people.

It is the lowest number of patients since March 16.

The announcement comes as Malta opens gyms, bars and lifts a range of other restrictions introduced in March to prevent the spread of the virus.

In all, 625 people have tested positive in the last three months, including nine people who died.

Browsing on a desktop PC? Check out the full version of this data dashboard.