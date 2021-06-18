Three new COVID-19 cases were registered on Friday as four people recovered.

With no new deaths recorded, the number of active cases now stands at 32. A year ago today, there were 44 active cases.

The health authorities said 1,965 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

There have been 30,588 confirmed cases of the virus so far and 420 deaths.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Thursday there are no COVID-19 patients in hospital for the first time since March 2020.

Vaccinations

A total of 616,102 doses have been administered so far, with 278,588 people being fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Thursday that Malta will reach another vaccination milestone in the coming days as 70% of its adult population will be fully vaccinated.

Vaccination is currently available to anyone aged 16 and over, but children aged between 12 and 15 will start receiving their invites to get the jab on Monday.

Having allowed bars, cinemas and theatres to reopen this month, the government is now targeting the gradual resumption of larger-scale events for fully vaccinated people.

Artists will be holding a demonstration themed Daqshekk Siekta (Silent no more) on June 24 in St George’s Square Valletta at 7pm, in protest against the current restrictions imposed on the sector, which they claim are discriminatory.

Malta updated its amber travel list on Tuesday, allowing visits from Israel and 40 US states. The list comes into effect on Thursday.