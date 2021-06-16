Three new COVID-19 cases were reported on Wednesday as nine patients recovered.

Health authorities said 1,798 swab tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

There were also no new deaths reported. The number of active cases is now down to 45.

There have now been a total of 419 deaths to date and 30,585 confirmed cases of the virus.

Vaccinations

A total of 604,033 doses have been administered so far, with 270,754 people being fully vaccinated. Just over 344,000 people have received a first vaccine dose.

Vaccination is currently available to anyone aged 16 and over, with plans to make vaccines available to children aged over 12 in July.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Monday that 60% of the adult population in Malta are now fully vaccinated. He said 72 per cent have received a first vaccination dose so far.

Having allowed bars, cinemas and theatres to reopen this month, the government is now targeting the gradual resumption of larger-scale events for fully vaccinated people.

Artists will be holding a demonstration themed Daqshekk Siekta (Silent no more) on June 24 in St George’s Square Valletta at 7pm, in protest against the current restrictions imposed on the sector, which they claim are discriminatory.

Malta updated its amber travel list on Tuesday, allowing visits from Israel and 40 US states.