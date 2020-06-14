Three new COVID-19 cases have been registered overnight, while two patients recovered, the health authorities said.

They said they were part of a previous cluster.

This brings the total active cases to 37. A total of 1,310 swab tests were carried out over the past 24 hours.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 649 cases have been registered in Malta and 82263 swabs have been carried out.

Nine people have died.