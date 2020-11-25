Three elderly COVID-19 patients died between Tuesday and Wednesday, the Health Ministry said.

This brings the COVID-19 death toll in Malta to 125.

The three deaths are of:

A 70-year-old man who was confirmed positive on November 1 and died on Tuesday

An 87-year-old man who was confirmed positive on November 16

A 67-year-old man who was confirmed positive on November 5 died on Wednesday.

All three died at Mater Dei Hospital, the ministry said. It extended its condolences and appealed to all to follow preventive measures.

Another five people died while infected with COVID-19 between Monday and Tuesday.

Figures compiled by Mater Dei Hospital’s Intensive Treatment Unit doctors show that COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care have a 60% death rate, despite receiving support from a ventilator. That mortality rate rises to 70% if a patient also develops kidney failure, according to the first comprehensive data on critical care since the start of the pandemic.