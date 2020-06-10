Three new patients tested positive for coronavirus overnight while no patients recovered, the health authorities said on Wednesday.

This means healthcare professionals are now caring for 29 patients who are still considered active cases.

In their daily COVID-19 update, now published via Facebook after briefings were stopped last week, the health authorities said a total of 851 swab tests were carried out the previous day.

As the health authorities are no longer supplying any additional information on the new cases, it remains unclear how many of the patients who are still infected are being treated at home and in hospitals.

Health Minister Chris Fearne said on Tuesday that the rate of the virus's spread is "very, very low" at 0.6. This means that each infected person is, on average, passing the virus to less than one other individual.

In recent weeks, the government has insisted Malta has won its battle against the virus and though new cases are still being registered, the situation is under control and the numbers have remained low.

The health authorities have also assured that the country's health systems are more equipped than ever to handle new cases, even if there was to be a second wave of infections later on in the year.

Almost all the measures in place to control the spread of COVID-19 were lifted on Friday, though the authorities continue to encourage people to remain vigilant by using masks and by social distancing when out in public.