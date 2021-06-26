Three new COVID-19 cases were announced on Saturday by the health ministry.

Two patients recovered overnight while the virus death toll remained unchanged at 420.

As a result, the number of active virus cases in the country stood at 30 as of Saturday.

A total of 2,360 swab tests were administered during the previous 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed.

Vaccination

Healthcare workers administered 3,760 vaccine doses on Friday, with more than 307,500 people now fully vaccinated.

Health Minister Chris Fearne took to Twitter earlier on Saturday to celebrate the milestone, which indicates that more than 70 per cent of adults are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

That figure rises to 81 per cent when calculating the percentage of adults who have received at least one vaccine dose.

In total, more than 650,000 vaccine doses have been administered so far.

Malta's vaccination drive is now broadening to include children aged 12 to 15, with vaccine invitation letters being sent out in the post.

Revised rules as of Monday

Authorities have also ironed out technical difficulties to allow Malta's vaccine certification system to be connected to an EU-wide one come July 1. Malta will also be recognising UK-issued vaccine passes for travellers arriving in the country.

Meanwhile, authorities have said that restaurants and bars with eligible licences will be permitted to open until 2am as of Monday, in an attempt to curb the overcrowding issues witnessed at certain beaches last weekend.

New rules as of Monday:

Eligible restaurants and bars can open until 2am

Sea transport can operate at 65 per cent capacity.

Fitness classes can resume

Contact sports for under-17s can resume.

Extended visiting hours for hospital, between 11.30am and 1pm as well as between 3pm and 8pm.