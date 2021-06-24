Three new COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday, while another two people recovered overnight.

This means that Malta now has 27 active coronavirus cases.

Meanwhile, no COVID-related deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours.

There have been 30,598 virus cases in the country since the first cases were detected in March 2020, with 420 deaths.

Healthcare workers administered 2,271 swab tests on Wednesday, health ministry data shows.

So far, 640,729 COVID vaccine doses have been administered, with the health authorities reporting on Thursday that 299,151 people have been fully vaccinated against the virus.

Meanwhile, the health authorities confirmed with Times of Malta that some 7,000 people who have been vaccinated with the AstraZeneca jab will receive their second dose earlier than planned as a precaution against the Delta variant.