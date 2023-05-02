The skies cleared and northerly wind filled enough on Tuesday after a long postponement to complete one final inshore race of the 2023 ORC European Championship, co-hosted by the Royal Malta Yacht Club and Yachting Malta.

The new ORC European champions in each class sailed well all week, but their overall victories were not guaranteed when they left the dock this morning.

The compression of points in the standings after Sunday’s non-discardable light-air coastal race and the possibility that if the wind filled to be stronger and more stable they might have had to race twice yesterday introduced many possible scenarios that would threaten any lead in the standings.

