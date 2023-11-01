Magistrate Natasha Galea Sciberras and lawyers Henri Mizzi and Mark Simiana took the oath of office as judges in the Superior Courts of Malta on Wednesday.

President George Vella, who presided over the ceremony warned the new judges that their work and judgement will continue protecting the rights of everyone in Malta "without any distinction or preference”.

Justice, he added, must not make any distinction, favour or prejudice any class, race, religion, or gender.

Proper justice requires circumstances of full independence from any external interference, influence, or pressure: “In such prestigious appointments, we cannot act one way during the performance of our duties and another way during our so-called ‘life,” Vella warned.

Vella added that responsibility, professionalism and impartiality must be maintained and seen always and everywhere.

Prime Minister Robert Abela, Justice Minister Jonathan Attard, Chief Justice Mark Chetcuti and State Advocate Chris Soler were present for the ceremony.