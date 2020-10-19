Infrastructure Malta opened three new Marsa Junction Project flyovers on Sunday , as the €70 million project is now entering its final phase.

These flyover structures are headed southbound from Aldo Moro Road, in Marsa, to two major routes.

The first two of the three interconnected flyover structures take road users from Marsa to Santa Lucia Avenue, which was recently reopened in the southbound direction.

The third structure connects Aldo Moro Road with Giuseppe Garibaldi Road, in the direction of Luqa, Gudja, the airport and the Kirkop tunnels. This flyover introduces two uninterrupted lanes and eliminates the bottleneck in the temporary lanes that served this connection.

The opening of the new southbound flyovers paves the way for IM to use the other three flyover structures completed last year.

Until Sunday, they were being used in contraflow, to serve the southbound routes.

These flyovers will now be closed for a few weeks for final asphalt laying, the installation of expansion joints and new line markings and roadside signs.

Later this month IM will also open the northbound carriageway of Santa Lucia Avenue, from Santa Lucia to Marsa.

The agency will then be able to open the seventh flyover structure of the new Marsa Junction. This flyover, which was completed a few weeks ago, will link the northbound carriageway of Santa Lucia Avenue to the Addolorata Cemetery, to a new park-and-ride area forming part of the same project and to Il-Gvern Lokali Road, towards Qormi (Turkish Cemetery area).