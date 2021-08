British luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive will have a major presence at Salon Privé on September 2-5 with the new high-performance hybrid McLaren Artura, the windscreen variant of the company’s open-top Elva, 765LT Spider and the McLaren GT all on display. Prospective owners will be able to get behind the wheel and experience the GT and 720S Spider.

