Alpine has tweaked the A110 range, which still consists of three variants but with new names and kit.

The models are called A110, A110 GT and A110 S, with the latter two having a little more focus on comfort and performance respectively.

All retain the lightweight ethos that has made the quirkily-styled sports car so popular, with each version getting a 1.8-litre turbocharged petrol engine and seven-speed automatic transmission.

The entry-level A110 makes 249bhp and 320Nm of torque and is said to have a better front/rear weight balance of 44/56, with the overall weight down too, to 1,102kg. All three have a 170mph top speed but this model has the slowest 0-60mph time of 4.3 seconds.

