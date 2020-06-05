Three new sites will be added to the European Union’s Natura 2000 network, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia announced on Friday.

The new sites are Tal-Wej, in the limits of Mosta; Ħas-Saptan, within the limits of Birżebbuġa, and Wied il-Mielaħ, situated in the limits of l-Għarb, Gozo.

The announcement was made as Malta marked World Environment Day 2020 being celebrated on Friday.

They join 34 other areas on the islands that already form part of the Natura 2000 network of sites selected to ensure the long-term survival of Europe's most valuable and threatened species and habitats.

These sites have also been designated as Special Areas of Conservation (SACs) while Wied il-Mielaħ has also been declared a Special Protection Area (SPA).

Existing Natura 2000 site, L-Għadira s-Safra, in the northeast of Malta, has been extended to cover further elements of ecological importance.

Tal-Wej. Photo:MECP

“Quality of life means that all citizens should be granted access to more recreational spaces, as well as heritage sites, which will allow them to fully appreciate and enjoy what their native country has to offer.

“This principle also extends to the conservation and preservation of these sites, which will ensure they remain accessible to future generations," Farrugia said on Friday.

Ħas-Saptan. Photo:MECP

Why are the new sites important?

Tal-Wej and the Ħas-Saptan areas were designated because they both have temporary freshwater rockpools which are rare in Malta.

These habitats support unique communities, with species like the Maltese Horned Pondweed, unique to Malta and the Maltese Waterwort. This species is confined to the Maltese islands and the nearby Pelagian Islands in Italy. Such pools also support populations of the rare Tadpole Shrimp.

Wied il-Mielaħ, known mostly for its geology and the popular It-Tieqa (the window), was designated due to the presence of typical coastal plant communities and its cliffs, which also house important breeding and nesting area of seabirds, particularly the Yelkouan and Scopoli’s Shearwaters.

The sites will now be assessed by the European Environment Agency (EEA) and voted on by member states in what is usually a smooth process.