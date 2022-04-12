Joseph Chetcuti

Joseph Chetcuti, Emanuel Psaila and Carlos Tabone have been appointed permanent secretaries, the government announced on Tuesday.

Joseph Chetcuti, formerly director-general in the Customs Department, has been appointed permanent secretary in the Ministry for Health.

Emanuel Psaila

Emanuel Psaila, former director-general of the Department of Civil Protection is the new Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Home Affairs while Carlos Tabone, formerly director, management support in the Office of the Prime Minister. has been appointed permanent secretary in the Ministry for Public Works and Planning.

Carlos Tabone.

The appointments were made by President George Vella after the public officers were nominated by the Principal Permanent Secretary, Mario Cutajar, to the Public Service Commission which assessed the career of each nominated officer.

Joseph Rapa, permanent secretary at the health ministry since 2013 had asked not to be reconsidered for the post.