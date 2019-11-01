The Three Palaces Festival starts today and runs until November 10. The events forming part of the week-long festival will be staged in various historic buildings around the island. The following is the programme for the first five days.

The festival opens with a theatre piece entitled The Orfeo Experience performed by Purefeo at the Casino Maltese, Valletta, today at 7.30pm.

The Valletta International Baroque Ensemble will perform a concert entitled Requiem by Biber at St Dominic parish church, Valletta, tomorrow at 8pm. Vincent Bourgeyx and the Sandro Zerafa Quartet will perform a concert entitled Towards the Flame: Scriabin in Jazz at the Archaeology Museum, Valletta, tomorrow, at 9pm.

Juulia Polonen will perform a concert entitled Sounds of Kantele at St Catherine of Italy church, Valletta, on Sunday at 7.30pm.

Dance Studies students from the University of |Malta’s School of Performing Art will stage Dance Tour 2019 at the Archaeology Museum, Valletta, on Monday and Tuesday at 11am.

The Goldberg Trio will perform a concert at the Archaeology Museum on Tuesday at 7.30pm.

For more information and bookings, visit www.festivals.mt/thethreepalaces.