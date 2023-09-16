A fire in a Santa Venera field spread to vehicles parked alongside it on Saturday, driving large plumes of black smoke into the sky and requiring firefighters’ intervention to extinguish.

Three vehicles - a truck, minivan and car - were torched by the flames at the Canon Road site. Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke from as far as Ħamrun and Msida.

A Civil Protection Department team was dispatched to the area to put out the flames and remove any danger.

Nobody was injured in the incident, a police spokesperson said.

Plumes of smoke could be seen in Santa Venera and Msida.Plumes of smoke could be seen in Santa Venera and Msida.

Sign up to our free newsletters

Get the best updates straight to your inbox:
Please select at least one mailing list.

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By subscribing, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing.