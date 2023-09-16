A fire in a Santa Venera field spread to vehicles parked alongside it on Saturday, driving large plumes of black smoke into the sky and requiring firefighters’ intervention to extinguish.

Three vehicles - a truck, minivan and car - were torched by the flames at the Canon Road site. Eyewitnesses reported seeing smoke from as far as Ħamrun and Msida.

A Civil Protection Department team was dispatched to the area to put out the flames and remove any danger.

Nobody was injured in the incident, a police spokesperson said.