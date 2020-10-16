Three young passengers were injured on Thursday night after the car they were in crashed into a wall in Triq il-Wied, Siġġiewi.

The police, who were called on-site at 11.45pm, said that the passengers were in a Mazda Demio driven by a 23-year-old man from San Ġwann.

He lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall.

Members of the Civil Protection Department and a medical team rushed to the site and all three passengers were taken to Mater Dei Hospital.

One of the passengers - an 18-year-old man from Ħamrun suffered serious injuries, while a 22-year-old woman from Attard and a 21-year-old man from Żebbuġ suffered grievous juries.

Investigations are ongoing.