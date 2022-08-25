Three people have been arrested in connection with arson on a boat in Sliema on July 29.

The police said on Thursday that intensive investigations by the Arsons Unit within the Major Crimes Department and by the Sliema district police led to the arrest of two men and a woman.

The police and the Civil Protection Department had been requested to assist after people had been seen throwing a lit object on the berthed boat.

The fire had been put out by people in the area and members of the CPD had made sure the danger had been removed.

Police investigations are continuing.