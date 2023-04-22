Three people were arrested after drug raids at residences in Żabbar, the police said.

On Friday, police arrested a 25-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman from a residence in Triq Santa Maria after finding them in possession of capsules filled with a drug suspected to be cocaine worth around €8,000, as well as a bag of suspected cannabis.

From another residence in Triq Santa Klara, the police arrested a 20-year-old man from Wied il-Għajn after finding him in possession of more cannabis plants than legally allowed as well as cannabis ready for trafficking.

A third raid on Xgħaira Street resulted in no arrests.

The three arrested are expected to be arraigned in the coming days. Investigations are ongoing.