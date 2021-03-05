Three people died and a further 283 tested positive for COVID-19 overnight, pushing Malta's number of active cases to 3,252.

The victims include two men, aged 47 and 69, and a 76-year-old woman. All three died at Mater Dei Hospital.

According to data published by the health authorities on Friday, 156 people recovered over the past 24 hours.

Details about this week's coronavirus cases are being provided by Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci during her weekly live update.

This week Malta registered a new record, reporting 362 new cases on Thursday.

The surge in cases has seen the government heighten COVID-19 mitigation measures and ordering restaurants to remain closed until April 11, among other measures.

By Friday, 89,946 vaccine doses had been administered, 31,034 of which are second jabs.

According to a Times of Malta exercise, the country could expect to achieve herd immunity by mid-October if the current COVID-19 vaccination rate is kept up.

And for Malta to meet the end-of-summer target set by the EU, the speed at which the daily number of jabs is being administered needs to be kicked up a notch to reach 2,569 doses per day.

