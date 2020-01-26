Three people were injured in a traffic accident in Fgura on Saturday.

The police said the accident happened in Triq Ħaż-Żabbar corner with Triq San Pietru at 10.15pm.

A BMW520D that was being driven by a 26-year-old Syrian man who lives in Qormi was involved in a collision with a Toyota Starlet that was being driven by a 22-year-old woman from Paola.

A Renault Clio that was being given by a 43-year-old man from Fgura was damaged when it was hit by the cars in the collision.

Three Syrian men, a 24-year-old who lives in Birkirkara, a 23-year-old who lives in Santa Venera and a 39-year-old who lives in Marsa, were passengers in the BMW.

An ambulance took the woman and the 23-year-old passenger to Mater Dei hospital. The woman suffered grievous injuries but the man’s condition is not yet known. The 39-year-old man suffered grievous injuries and was treated at the Paola Health Centre.

The police are investigating.