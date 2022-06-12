Three people were grievously injured in two accidents early on Sunday.

In the first accident, a 36-year-old Italian man riding an e-kick scooter was grievously injured in a collision with a Toyota Corolla that was being driven by a 24-year-old woman who lives in Birżebbuġa.

The police said the accident happened in Triq San Ġorġ, St Julian’s, at 2am.

The second accident took place at Triq is-Siġġiewi in Żebbuġ at 2.45am.

A 46-year-old man who lives in Mqabba was driving a Nissan Qashqai that was involved in a collision with a Citroen C4 that was being driven by a 20-year-old woman who lives in Birkirkara.

The people injured in both accidents were given first aid by medical teams on site and they were then transferred to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

Members of the Civil Protection Department also assisted in the second accident.

The police are investigating.