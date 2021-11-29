A 43-year-old woman from Żebbuġ was seriously injured at around 6.30pm on Sunday, when she was hit by a car in Qormi.

The police said the Filipino woman was hit by a Maruti 800, driven by a 29-year-old Siġġiewi woman on Triq it-Tiġrija.

In a separate accident, a 49-year-old Luqa man lost control of his Toyota Vitz and crashed into an electricity pole on Dawret il-Gudja at 4.30pm.

The police said both the driver, and the passenger - a 40-year-old woman from Luqa - were rushed to hospital.

The man suffered grievous injuries, while the woman was slightly injured.

Police and magisterial inquiries are ongoing.