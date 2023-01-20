Three people were hospitalised on Friday in an accident in Marsascala.
The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Gardiel at 11.45am.
The accident happened when a Toyota Yaris, that was being driven by a 65-year-old woman who lives in Birżebbuġa, collided with a Toyota van that was being driven by a 36-year-old man from Qormi.
A 40-year-old woman from Marsascala was a passenger in the Yaris.
Following the collision, the van crashed into a number of parked cars and hit a 75-year-old pedestrian who lives in Marsascala.
The two women and the pedestrian were hospitalised. Their condition is not yet known.
