Three people were hospitalised on Friday in an accident in Marsascala.

The police said the accident happened in Triq il-Gardiel at 11.45am.

The accident happened when a Toyota Yaris, that was being driven by a 65-year-old woman who lives in Birżebbuġa, collided with a Toyota van that was being driven by a 36-year-old man from Qormi.

A 40-year-old woman from Marsascala was a passenger in the Yaris.

Following the collision, the van crashed into a number of parked cars and hit a 75-year-old pedestrian who lives in Marsascala.

The two women and the pedestrian were hospitalised. Their condition is not yet known.