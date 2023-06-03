Three people were injured, two of them grievously, in two accidents between Friday evening and Saturday morning.

The police said on Saturday the first accident took place at Triq tal-Infetti in Mdina on Friday at 8.15pm.

A 23-year-old woman from Tarxien lost control of the Peugeot 206 she was driving and fell around 1.5 storeys into a field. A 22-year-old French national who lives in Marsascala was with her.

Both were assisted by civil protection officers and a medical team on site and they were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The man was certified to be suffering from slight injuries, the woman grievous.

In the second accident, at Triq tal-Barrani in Tarxien on Saturday at 12.45am, a Volkswagen Polo that was being driven by a 32-year-old man who lives in Żabbar was involved in a collision with a Mitsubishi Miev that was being driven by a 44-year-old man who lives in Siġġiewi.

A medical team assisted the 32-year-old on site and he was then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance, where he was certified to be suffering from grievous injuries.

The police are investigating both accidents.