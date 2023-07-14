Three people were hospitalised on Thursday after they were injured in two traffic accidents.

The police said that in the first accident, in Triq il-Qawra, St Paul’s Bay, a 63-year-old Briton lost control of the Peugeot he was riding and fell. A 61-year-old British woman was riding pillion.

The accident happened at 6.30pm.

The second accident took place in Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp, Ħamrun at around 9.30pm.

A 55-year-old man who lives in Sliema was hit by a Suzuki Super Carry that was being driven by a 72-year-old man from Valletta.

A medical team assisted all three victims on site and they were then taken to Mater Dei Hospital by ambulance.

The two men suffered grievous injuries, the woman slight.

The police are investigating both accidents.