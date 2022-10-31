Three people were injured in two separate traffic accidents on Sunday.

The police said in a statement a 19-year-old motorcyclist from Ħamrun was grievously injured in an accident on Triq il-Kbira San Ġużepp at 1pm.

The crash also involved a Toyota Belta driven by a 21-year-old Libyan national from San Ġwann.

Later, at around 8.30pm on Triq tal-Papa, Birżebbuġa, a 27-year-old from the same locality lost control of his Land Rover Defender. The vehicle crashed into an electricity pole and overturned.

Two men from Żejtun, aged 30 and 34, were passengers in the vehicle.

The driver suffered serious injuries, while the 30-year-old suffered grievous injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing, while a magisterial inquiry was launched over the Birżebbuġa accident.